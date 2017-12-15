2-time terror survivor’s message to attackers: I forgive you

FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file still image from video, Mason Wells, an American survivor of the attacks in Belgium, answers questions during an interview in a hospital in Ghent, Belgium. Wells also was in Boston at the time of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, having gone to support his mother during her race. On Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, the 20-year-old missionary from Sandy, Utah, released a video addressing the attackers, where he said, "But I have chosen to forgive you. I have learned that the decision to forgive is ours and ours alone." (Pool TV via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A man who survived two terror attacks has a message for the assailants: I forgive you.

Mason Wells was a short distance from one of the two bombs that exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three spectators and wounding 260 others.

Three years later, Wells was wounded when a bomb exploded at the airport in Brussels.

On Friday, the 20-year-old missionary from Sandy, Utah, released a video addressing the attackers. In the clip, Wells says: “What you did was evil. You killed innocent people and you ended meaningful lives.”

But he adds: “I have chosen to forgive you.”

Wells says he’s chosen not to live in fear “and I’ve chosen to make every single day another day to be grateful for.”