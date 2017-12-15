2 taken to hospital following head-on crash in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a head-on car crash in Granby.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Granby Police Department, officers were called to the area of 239 Chicopee Street for a report of the crash at around 2:00 p.m.

Granby and South Hadley firefighters had to remove both drivers from their vehicles. One driver had to be freed with the “jaws of life.”

Granby police say their investigation determined that a car driven by Diana Weldon, of Belchertown, crossed into the southbound lane, striking a car driven by Erik Binczewski of Bondsville. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A section of Chicopee Street was closed for about an hour and a half while crews worked to clear the crash.

22News called Granby police for an update on the drivers’ conditions Friday morning, but no new information was available.