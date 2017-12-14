Wind chill can increase your chances of getting frostbite

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures in the teens, you need to take steps to prevent frostbite.

Frostbite has three different phases, “frostnip,” “superficial frostbite” and “frostbite” according to healthcare professionals at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.

In the first phase, “frostnip,” you’ll notice some redness in the affected areas, often ears, nose or fingers.

Urgent Care nurse practitioners said wind chill can be a big factor in your risk for frostbite.



“You’re looking at a minus 19 minus 20 scenario there,” said Hassen Borhot, a nurse practitioner at AFC Urgent Care. “Frostbite can happen within 20 to thirty minutes if you’re out there long enough so you have to really be careful.”



Nurse practitioners at the urgent care facility said when you notice the signs of frostnip, you should get inside and run the affected area under lukewarm water to warm it up.