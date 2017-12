WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police are investigating a motor vehicle fire.

Wilbraham Police said a motor vehicle was engulfed in flames at the intersection of East Longmeadow Road and Stony Hill Road.

Police said it was determined to be intentionally set and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Wilbraham police detective and arson investigator Chris Arventos is investigating the fire.