What causes ice dams

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With recent storms, many of you still have snow on your roof. That could lead to ice dams and an expensive repair.

We’ve unfortunately entered the time of year where ice dams can become a problem to your home.

What causes an ice dam?

Heat rises in your home. The thinner your insulation, the more heat escapes to your roof which melts the snow on your roof. That melted snow drips down your roof as liquid before freezing at the end of your roof where it’s colder.

As this problem continues, the ice isn’t just at the end of your roof, but it keeps building up your roof from bottom to top. As it builds up, it pushes underneath your tiles and potentially leads to leaks in your roof.