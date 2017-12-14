Westfield Police looking for missing man who might need medical help

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to locate a man who they say has been missing Thursday morning and may be in need of medical treatment.

The Westfield Detective Bureau in a Facebook post said they are looking for 55-year-old James Driscoll.

Driscoll is described as 5’8 tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has grey, white hair and was last seen driving a 1999 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts licence plates 632RT2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411.