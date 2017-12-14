Touching Tribute to Sandy Hook Victims on the 5th Anniversary of their deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Teachers from Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield held a vigil on the Memorial Bridge Thursday morning to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook Shooting.

The elementary school teachers walked from Court Square to the middle of the Memorial Bridge, where they threw 26 flowers into the Connecticut River.

20 of the flowers were white. Six of the flowers were pink carnations.

The teachers told 22News, white stands for the innocence of the first graders who were killed. The pink carnations are a symbol of a mother’s protection, which the teachers say is the kind of protection the educators gave their students that day.

The organizer of the annual event and a math coach at Rebecca M. Johnson School, Roni Gold, has two daughters who are five and seven years old.

He says “we need to remember what happened so it doesn’t happen again.”

Lisa Lombardi teaches 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade.

In the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting, she told 22News, “I think it’s so important to teach all the kids how to be kind to each other and to be mindful about everybody’s feelings.”

On December 14th, 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before he killed himself.