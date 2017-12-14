The Red Cross is looking for blood donations this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a need for blood year round but the demand is especially high right now.

The weather this time of year often makes it difficult for people to get out and donate.

“The weather has a major impact on our blood collection. When we have snowstorms and it maybe slippery out when we’re being advised not to leave we still need to collect the blood. It’s the blood on the shelves today that will help a patient in need,” said Nancy Russ from the American Red Cross.

In addition to the weather people are busy this time of year finishing up their Christmas shopping. But by taking time to donate blood you can be a hero. Just one donation can help save more than one life.

If you are interested in donating blood there are some things to keep in mind.

“People that are eligible must been 18 years old, weigh at least 110 lbs and feel good. Don’t come in if you have a cold or you’re not feeling well,” said Nancy Russ.

We will be holding a blood drive here at 22News on Wednesday, January 3rd from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on our blood drive and to make an appointment.