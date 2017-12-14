Teen Drug Use: Vaping it up

(NBC News) The National Institute on Drug Abuse has released its annual survey on teen drug use, with results from more than 43,000 8th, 10th and 12th graders from across the U.S.

The downward trends in tobacco use, alcohol use and many illicit drugs continued this year.

Use of electronic vaporizers is high, with nearly a third of high school seniors report having used one this past year.

“They’re vaping nicotine, they’re vaping marijuana, and they’re sometimes vaping just flavorings that they don’t think has anything but the flavors in them.” said Wilson Compton, MD of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Regular cigarettes have largely fallen out of favor, used by just over 4% of 12th graders.

Pot is more popular, with nearly 6% of high school seniors saying they smoke marijuana. This is a concern, since marijuana is being used in new forms like waxes and oils, extracts of marijuana that can be up to 90% pure.

Teens are less likely to pop pills and opioid abuse has fallen, with recreational use of painkillers like vicodin and oxycontin at all-time lows.

