Silver Alert issued for potentially endangered Suffield woman

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Suffield woman who was last seen in the town.

Officials believe 52-year-old Kimberly Saxton may be in danger.

She was last seen at her home on Dec. 6.

Police describe Saxton as a white woman who has shoulder-length, blond hair, stands approximately 5’3″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Her vehicle was left at her residence.

Anyone with information on Saxton or on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.