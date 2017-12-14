Red Cross Blood Drive at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Start the new year by helping save a life. The need for blood is constant, so donate and make a difference in the lives of others.

Donors will receive a $5 Dunkin Donuts card and a Red Cross T-Shirt* (*while supplies last. Gift card value expires February 28, 2018. Gift cards are non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.)

To make an appointment call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: 7258

January 3, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WWLP-22News

1 Broadcast Center

Chicopee, Ma