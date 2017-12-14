Protecting your holiday packages from weather, porch pirates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is the busiest time of year for mail delivery.



This time of year, many of us are sending packages out and waiting for them to arrive.



United States Postal Service carriers are very busy right now as the holiday rush is underway. And if you want to protect your packages from the weather, or from having them stolen, there are some steps you can take.



“We advise customers that they can have the package delivered to a neighbor if they don’t expect to be home,” Christine Dugas told 22News. “They can designate a specific place where they want the carrier to put the package by going online at usps.com entering their tracking number and it will give a little box that says special instructions.”



And if you haven’t sent those cards and packages out yet you are running out of time.

Four western Massachusetts post offices will be open this Sunday. The East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Amherst and Pittsfield post offices will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



If you are concerned about the security of your mail you may want to consider renting a post office box.