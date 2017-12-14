Police cameras show deadly shooting

(KING/NBC News) Police in Seattle, Washington have released new video showing a deadly officer-involved shooting and the events that preceded it.

Police say the incident started around 10 p.m. on Monday after an armed robbery at the Forever 21 store at Northgate Mall.

It led to a chase and shooting at Seattle’s Magnuson Park. Seattle Police had only previously said the suspect came to a stop near the boat ramp and showed a gun, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The man later died at Harborview Medical Center.

It appears to show cell phone video from an apartment manager confronting the man and a woman and asking them to move their car. The clip ends after the man fires a shot at the apartment manager’s feet.

The woman was later captured, and the man took off in a car.

The next clip appears to show a high speed pursuit, with the man firing back at the patrol car.

