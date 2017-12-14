Pioneer Valley Planning Commission discusses impact of marijuana regulation

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission met in Hadley Thursday to discuss how the regulation of marijuana will impact residents of western Massachusetts and other cities and towns across the state.

The Cannabis Control Commission’s goal is to have a draft of regulations ready by December 29 that will be voted on in March.

Although the deadline is approaching, one of the board members, Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, told 22News that everything is going as scheduled.

“The goal is to have everything set for July, so it’s been fast moving, but it’s been good so far,” Murphy-Romboletti said.

The commission plans to give the public a chance to comment on the draft regulations before the vote in March.