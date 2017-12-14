Pet of the Week: Tina the puppy

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Tina, an 8-month-old lab retriever mix. Carmine DiCenso, Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society, and Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin, told us all about Tina, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Tina

Breed: Lab retriever mix

Age: 8 months old

Sex: Female

Color: Black

Background

Tina is a Dixie Dog who just discovered something new and wonderful…SNOW! She unleashed her unbridled energy playing in our first snowfall last weekend and had a blast. Tina is a loving, exuberant dog, but is not for just anybody. She tends to jump and grab when she gets excited, and can exhibit “mouthy” behavior. She will need a person who’s able to provide training for her and show her that there will be rules to remember. Because she’s a bright and playful girl, she should be a good candidate for consistent training. Tina takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and is not meant for a house with cats. Tina needs a person or family with lots of experience raising a dog who will be committed to training her and giving her behavior guidelines. She is currently at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37187100#!/

Other Events

Dog Training Classes Coming Up!

There are lots of classes starting in the weeks and months ahead. Ward off that winter boredom, book a class and give your dog a “job” to do – starting learning how to pay attention to you and not be distracted by other sounds, smells and activities. Here are a few upcoming dog training classes in Springfield and Leverett:

The Big Three/Come when called, polite greetings and good leash walking (Leverett – 1 session) on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10:15am

Puppy Kindergarten (Springfield – 5 weeks) starts Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6pm

Basic Manners Dog Training (Springfield – 5 weeks) starts Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7:15pm

Puppy and Beyond (Leverett – 8 weeks) starts Saturday, January 20 at 9:15am

Basic Manners Dog Training (Leverett – 5 weeks) starts Saturday, January 20 at 10:15am

Leash Walking Intro (Leverett – 3 weeks) starts Saturday, January 20 at 11:15am

Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341 to see a full roster of upcoming dog training classes

Did you know that Dakin provides discounts for people enrolling in our dog training classes? If any of the following apply, you can take 10% off the enrollment fee of our classes:

Shelter Dog – If you adopted your dog from Dakin, Thomas J. O’Connor or any other shelter, you can take a 10% discount

Seniors – If you are 65 years old or up, and/or if your dog is 8 years old or up, you can take a 10% discount

U.S. Military – If you are active, reserve or retired U.S. Military, you can take a 10% discount