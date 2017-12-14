Northampton Police to increase impaired driving patrols as Christmas nears

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police will increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season as part of a national initiative.

The city’s police department was awarded a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to increase the number of patrols during the holidays.

The campaign will stress the importance and responsibility drivers have to share the road, drive sober, and not drive impaired.

Over 100 people lost their lives to impaired driving in Massachusetts last year. And on average, 800 people have been killed nationally in December crashes, involving impaired drivers.

“I suggest that you try to stop them,” Sgt. Corey Robinson said. “Find them a ride, whether a taxi or Uber or give them a ride yourself. It’s going to be beneficial to everyone involved in the end.”

From 2015 to 2016, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in Massachusetts increased 9 percent.

Alcohol impairment is a factor in nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.