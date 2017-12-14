NFPA report: Less firefighters getting hurt on the job

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are getting hurt less on the job.

According to the National Fire Protection Association’s annual injury report, just over 62,000 firefighters were injured on the job in 2016. That’s the lowest rate of injury since 1981.

Most injuries reported were minor like strains, sprains, and muscle pains. The study found that the leading cause of injury is overexertion and strain.

“Firefighting is an inherently dangerous occupation and the incidents we respond to are very unpredictable,” Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “I think there’s certainly a high level of awareness out there and I think that’s having a direct impact on the number of fire service injuries.”

Firefighters were exposed to more hazardous conditions like asbestos, chemicals, and radioactive materials in 2016 than in 2015.