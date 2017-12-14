Multi-state lawsuit challenges net neutrality repeal

NEW YORK (WWLP) – New York’s Attorney General has announced a multi-state lawsuit challenging the net neutrality vote.

The FCC voted Thursday to undo President Obama’s net neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

With no restrictions, Internet providers can alter download speeds, and restrict certain web content.

Yes Computers Service Technician Anthony Russell-Smith fears internet use could become more expensive.

“You may end up paying more to access specific websites, for example, you may pay more to access Facebook than you would otherwise, because some other countries that don’t have net neutrality may have price lists about what websites you can visit and which ones you cannot,” Russell-Smith told 22News.