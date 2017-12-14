Miracle survivors celebrate Christmas

(WOWT) This Christmas, two people who crossed paths during rehab at a hospital in Nebraska, came together at an annual Christmas pageant to count their blessings and spread the faith.

A year ago, John Abkes of Omaha broke his neck on a family vacation in Mexico when a wave slammed him face-first into the beach. He was told he had a 40% chance to live.

For months, John worked with the team at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha to regain his strength and mobility.

“I still have numbness,” he said. “My fingers and toes don’t always work. But’s it’s an amazing recovery that I can’t explain.”

At times, during therapy, John would see another patient on the road to recovery, Hannah Matthew.

A mystery illness had turned Hannah, an Elkhorn dance teacher, into a shell of herself. Her heart had operated at 20% and she had lost 40 lbs.

Hannah looks and feels so much better these days. “I’m doing what I love to do and I’m doing ministry with my husband as a youth pastor. I’m so blessed and excited about it every day.”

John worked behind the scenes in previous years at the Westside Church’s annual Christmas pageant, but this year, both Hannah and John are taking center stage together.

