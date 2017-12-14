Local residents celebrate 3rd night of Hanukkah in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Longmeadow to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with a community menorah lighting.

The menorah lighting took place on the town green where Longmeadow police and firefighters joined the celebration along with community members.

One Longmeadow resident told 22News what Hanukkah means to the Jewish community.

“This holiday is a tribute to the Jewish survival, we’re loyal people and this Hanukkah represents the unity of the Jewish people,” said Don Sarr of Longmeadow.

Residents lit the third candle on the menorah to mark the third day of Hanukkah.



The celebration lasts eight days and will end on December 20.

