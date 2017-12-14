Lisa Ziegert’s accused killer Gary Schara to be arraigned in Superior Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of murdering Agawam schoolteacher Lisa Ziegert more than 25 years ago is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court Thursday morning.

The arraignment comes nearly a week after a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Gary Schara on charges of murder, aggravated rape, and aggravating kidnapping in connection with the disappearance and killing of Ziegert on April 15, 1992.

Schara was arrested in September at a hospital in Connecticut after a decades-long investigation by Agawam police, state police, and the FBI.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, Ziegert was abducted while working at her second job at a card shop in Agawam. She was reported to police the next morning by the store’s day clerk who noticed the store was still open with its lights on and Ziegert’s car parked outside. Her body was found four days later in a wooded area in Agawam just off Suffield Street.

Once Schara is arraigned, his case will proceed in Hampden Superior Court.