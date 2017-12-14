Light snow could cause some slippery travel Thursday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not much, but a dusting or coating of snow could cause some slippery conditions on the roads and sidewalks this morning. While we expect less than an inch of accumulation, even a coating could be enough to lead to slips and accidents. With temperatures starting in the teens and low 20s, this snow is accumulating immediately on unsalted surfaces. It’s a light and fluffy snow, making it easy to brush off your windshield this morning.

Flurries and light snow showers will be more widespread south of Northampton and into Berkshire County, but anyone in western Massachusetts could see some flakes.

Here’s our snowfall forecast.

We’re tracking any impact on conditions on 22News this morning from 4:30-7AM.

By 9AM the snowflakes should be all done as sun comes out later today.