Ice sculptures give downtown Springfield Christmas look

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield.

Renowned ice sculptor Joe Almeida captured the attention of passersby this afternoon at the corner of Main Street and Harrison Avenue.

The Santa’s Sleigh sculpture is one of twelve Christmas themed creations Almeida has sculpted throughout downtown Springfield Thursday.

“It’s been 35 years, I’ve been doing this,” Almeida told 22News. “I enjoy doing it for the community. And how can you go wrong with Christmas time. You want to be proud in doing these kinds of things.”

The Springfield Business Improvement District organization commissioned the seasonal ice sculptures. The organization even provided the heating pit for passersby to stay warm, while stopping to view the sculptures.