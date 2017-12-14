How to prevent your water pipes from freezing on cold winter nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another frigid night in western Massachusetts. Dropping temperatures raise the risk of freezing water pipes.

Spending a few dollars now to keep your pipes from freezing could save you thousands of dollars later.



The combination of quick drops in temperature and poor insulation, can result in frozen pipes this winter season.

While you can take steps to thaw them, Rocky’s Ace Hardware said your best option is to prevent pipes from freezing at all.



“There’s heat wrap cables you can wrap around your pipes if you know that you are in colder areas,” said Carl Combs, Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware. “Leave your cabinet doors open. I know people who leave old school incandescent lights underneath their cabinets to keep them from freezing.”



Rocky’s manager recommends checking for a shutoff valve for unused outdoor faucets.

Styrofoam casing can be used for additional insulation.

Now that the holidays are here, one Springfield homeowner said he always takes precautions when he travels so he won’t have to worry about his pipes back home.



“I shut my water off before I leave,” said Michael Scully of Springfield. “If you leave for the holidays and leave town, the best thing to do is to find where your city water shutoff valve is and shut it off. That way even if the pipes do freeze, the amount of water that will leave the pipes is very low.”



On the coldest nights, turn on interior faucets, and run them at a very slow drip.

Moving water won’t freeze.



Rocky’s said you should never use a torch to thaw pipes.

Besides the fire risk, the temperature difference can crack the pipe.