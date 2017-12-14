Holyoke physician collecting medical supplies for Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass.(WWLP) – Hurricane battered Puerto Rico is critically low on medical supplies.

Holyoke physician, Dr. Mohammed Bajwa collected medical supplies in his office, destined for delivery in five days to a clinic in the Puerto Rico province of ToaBaja.

The Interfaith Council of greater Springfield raised the funds to buy this Medicine. And Dr. Bajwa found a good use for the samples pharmaceutical companies make available to doctors.

“We collected some samples from the offices,” said Dr. Bajwa. “This kind of project will continue to collect samples that we do not use.”

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez has been instrumental in Puerto Rico relief efforts. Representative Gonzalez told 22News, it’s critical to supply the clinic serving thousands of people.

“A lot of folks are suffering,” said Gonzalez. “Doctors have left the island and forced to close down, so the clinic provides for medical needs of the whole region.”

Representative Gonzalez and the Interfaith Council pledged to keep the pipeline flowing with as much medical supplies as are needed to help the thousands who depend on the Toabaja clinic for their health and medical needs.