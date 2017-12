WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wilbraham is dealing with a Grinch this holiday season!

Wilbraham Police said someone stole two six feet tall holiday lawn displays from Mountainbrook Road.

One of the displays is described as a six foot tall white polar bear. The other is a six foot tall Santa Claus.

If you have any information on this theft, or a home security camera in the area, you’re asked to contact Wilbraham Police Captain Robert Zollo at 413-596-3837.