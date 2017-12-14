Historic Springfield church holding drive to repair building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Church that had once been a historic synagogue has fallen into disrepair.

The New Bethel Church of God in Christ on Dwight Street in the city’s north end has launched a $150,000 drive to repair the building that opened in 1923 as the Sons of Israel Synagogue.

Members of the now disbanded synagogue attended the start of the fundraising.

Vira Douangmany Cage told 22News, “thinking upon the history, we realized it was a synagogue, not only was it a synagogue, it was the second to be built in the city of Springfield.”

“I think it’s great that the church is utilizing this building for religious purposes,” said Randall Bernstein of Longmeadow. “I’d love to see this real estate remain in the north end.”

Son’s of Israel occupied the building from 1923 until 1980, when they sold the building to New Bethel Church of God in Christ.