FBI continues to investigate sexual allegations against Rosenberg’s husband

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Globe reports that the FBI is looking into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving the husband of now-former State Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

According to the Globe, FBI agents are looking into whether Bryon Hefner provided or promised political influence to his alleged victims.

The FBI wants to know if Hefner used his position as Rosenberg’s husband to influence the business of the Senate in return for sexual favors.

Rosenberg voluntarily stepped down as Senate President while investigators look into the allegations.