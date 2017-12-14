DPW crews treating roads as more winter weather rolls in

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had its first snowstorm of the season this weekend and we continue to get more winter weather.



DPW crews do what they can to keep the roads safe for drivers.



This past week, western Massachusetts has been dealing with winter weather. From a snowstorm this past weekend to a dusting of snow Thursday morning, many DPWs have been busy trying to make the roads safe.

In Westfield they’re using a special kind of material to treat the roads.



“It’s a treated salt product,” Casey Berube, Deputy Superintendent of Westfield DPW told 22News. “It’s called clear lane enhanced deicer, it has a magnesium chloride component to it which helps it be effective at colder temperatures.”



Berube says the deicer is safe and worked well during the storm this past weekend.



We woke up to a dusting of snow Thursday morning but there was lots of sunshine out there in the afternoon.