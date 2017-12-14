Around this time of year, it seems like we don’t have enough hours in the day, but with easy and quick recipes, you can feed the family at a low cost and low stress level! Chef John Slattery showed us how to make corn dogs and dipping sauces!
What you’ll need
- Package of your favorite Hot Dogs
- Skewer sticks
- Vegetable oil for frying
- 2 cup flour
- 1 cup corn meal
- 2 egg
- 2 oz sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 oz butter
- 2 cup milk
- 2 tsp baking powder
Quick BBQ Sauce
- 2 cup Ketchup
- 1 cup Brown sugar
- ½ Honey/Molasses
- 2 oz Mustard
- 2 tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
- 6oz of beer
Easy Cheese Sauce
- 1lb. American Cheese
- 1 cup of milk
- 2oz of cheddar
- A few dashes of hot sauce
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
Carrot Slaw
- 2 cups grated carrots
- 3 oz honey
- 1.5 oz cider vinegar
- 1 tsp celery seed
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- sea salt and pepper