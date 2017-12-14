Corn dogs and dipping sauces!

Around this time of year, it seems like we don’t have enough hours in the day, but with easy and quick recipes, you can feed the family at a low cost and low stress level! Chef John Slattery showed us how to make corn dogs and dipping sauces!

What you’ll need

  • Package of your favorite Hot Dogs
  • Skewer sticks
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • 2 cup flour
  • 1 cup corn meal
  • 2 egg
  • 2 oz sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 oz butter
  • 2 cup milk
  • 2 tsp baking powder

Quick BBQ Sauce

  • 2 cup Ketchup
  • 1 cup Brown sugar
  • ½ Honey/Molasses
  • 2 oz Mustard
  • 2 tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
  • 6oz of beer

Easy Cheese Sauce

  • 1lb. American Cheese
  • 1 cup of milk
  • 2oz of cheddar
  • A few dashes of hot sauce
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder

Carrot Slaw

  • 2 cups grated carrots
  • 3 oz honey
  • 1.5 oz cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp celery seed
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • sea salt and pepper