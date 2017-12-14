Christmas tree sprouts from Mississippi pothole

(WLBT) Residents in Mississippi covered a sinkhole with a Christmas tree for the holidays, after weeks of having to stare at orange cones, with no repairs going on.

“If you’re not familiar with the street, it’s not really well lit, so if you don’t know it’s there, it could be really dangerous for people that don’t live here or don’t come here often,” said Belhaven resident Kelsey Berry.

Across the city of Jackson’s rough streets, a thorn in the side for motorists, some of whom continue to have a good spirit about pavement conditions.

Motorists even built a makeshift hubcap graveyard to honor the fallen near a giant pothole that blew out several tires recently.

“Hopefully we will get some preparations done on the streets here in Jackson so things like this won’t happen to people,” said resident Chester Henderson.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2z9xC7i