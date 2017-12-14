Cannabis Control Commission considers allowing marijuana home delivery

BOSTON (WWLP) – While marijuana shops have yet to open in Massachusetts, the Cannabis Control Commission is deciding where else you can purchase pot and whether or not you could be able to get it delivered right to your home.

The Cannabis Control Commission approved a draft regulation that allows pot products to be delivered to personal residences.

Under the commission’s draft regulations, marijuana product manufacturers and cultivators could deliver to anywhere in the state, even communities that have banned pot shops.

“It might give them another option and give residents of those towns and cities another option that wouldn’t have the same set of objections that a brick and mortar establishment on main street might have,” Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman explained.

The Commission plans to give the public a chance to comment on the draft regulations before March of next year.