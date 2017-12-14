Brother-in-law of former governor held without bail

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been held without bail for 120 days after a judge determined he could pose a public danger following his arrest on sexual assault charges.

Bernard Sigh appeared in court Thursday, three days after pleading not guilty to assault with intent to rape.

A woman told police Sigh hid in a closet in her Milton apartment on Saturday wearing only underwear. She says he grabbed her, preventing her from leaving.

Sigh’s lawyer says his client shares the apartment with the woman on an alternating basis, had reason to be there and didn’t mean to frighten her.

Sigh served jail time in California for spousal rape in 1993.

Patrick got involved in 2014 when Massachusetts required Sigh to register as a sex offender.