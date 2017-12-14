Black Lightning – Resurrection Trailer

(CW) – Black Lightning premieres Tuesday, January 16 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with BLACK LIGHTNING online:

Like BLACK LIGHTNING on Facebook: facebook.com/CWBlackLightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Twitter: twitter.com/blacklightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_blacklightning

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/