Audit: Possible overtime abuse, no documentation of inspections at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An audit of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home uncovered possible overtime abuse and found that required inspections were not documented.

According to a release sent to 22News by the office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump, the home has reported that it has already begun taking steps to implement the audit’s recommendations for improvements.

The audit found the nursing department manager took home $78,369 in overtime after working 868 premium overtime hours. The need for the overtime hours could not be substantiated, according to the news release.

“These deficiencies could result in the Home paying unnecessary payroll costs that are not essential to meeting the care needs of its veterans,” Bump said.

The Soliders’ Home reported to the State Auditor’s Office that it has implemented a process requiring approval for overtime work in response to the audit’s findings.

The home also reported it is working to implement electronic tracking and monitoring of inspections after the audit found there was no evidence that inspections of safety equipment, dormitories, and care areas were completed as required.

The full audit of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home can be read below: