Activism, charity sustain Sandy Hook families 5 years later

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy.

They’ve dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.

Some organizations honor the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.

Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they’ve traveled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields.

The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they’ve started in memory of their family members.

5 years later: Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rachel D'Avino, 29, teacher's aide Dawn Hochsprung, 47, principal Anne Marie Murphy, 52, teacher's aide Lauren Rousseau, 30, teacher Mary Sherlach, 56, school psychologist Victoria Leigh Soto, 27, teacher Charlotte Bacon, 6 Daniel Barden, 7 Olivia Engel, 6 Josephine Gay, 7 Dylan Hockley, 6 Madeleine Hsu, 6 Catherine Hubbard, 6 Chase Kowalski, 7 Jesse Lewis, 6 Ana Márquez-Greene, 6 James Mattioli, 6 Grace McDonnell, 7 Emilie Parker, 6 Jack Pinto, 6 Noah Pozner, 6 Caroline Previdi, 6 Jessica Rekos, 6 Avielle Richman, 6 Benjamin Wheeler, 6 Allison Wyatt, 6