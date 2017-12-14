AAA: Record travel expected for holiday season

(WWLP) – A record amount of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.

According to a news release sent to 22News by AAA, 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday season from Saturday, December 23 through Monday, January 1st. That would be a record if it happens.

“More expensive gas prices are not swaying holiday revelers to stay home,” said Sandra J. Marsian, AAA Vice President, Membership, Travel and Marketing. “In fact, across the board this year, travel has increased year-over-year for every major holiday weekend – Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving – and we project the same for the year-end holiday period. We’ve seen the strong economy and growing consumer confidence fuel holiday travel all year long.”

The heaviest travel days are expected to be on December 20th and 21st, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon. That’s when some people are leaving work, while others are going on holiday.

Holiday airfares are also 20 percent cheaper than last year. They are hitting a five-year low with a $165 average price for round-trip flights in the top 40 domestic routes.

In the Pioneer Valley, gas prices are an average $2.54 which is 31 cents more than last December.