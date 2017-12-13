Westfield DPW continuing to pick up leaf bags this Saturday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you live in Westfield and didn’t get your leaves picked up this past weekend?

The city held its leaf collection last Saturday but mother nature didn’t cooperate.

On some streets in Westfield, bags of snow covered leaves sitting on the side of the road were not picked up. A contractor was out picking up the leaves Saturday but the snowstorm, along with an increase in the number of bags that residents put out this year, kept them from completing the pickup.

Deputy Superintendent Casey Berube of the Westfield DPW told 22News, “They’re going to come back this Saturday and finish the job. In the interim we’ve got DPW crews actively collecting and picking away at it and we have one of the local landscapers, Dave Prouty is actually doing collections assisting us.”

Proudly Landscaping is donating the money the city is paying them to the horticultural program at Westfield Technical Academy.

The city is looking into the possibility of having leaf drop-off locations instead of the leaf pickup, sometime in the future.