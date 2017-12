WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in West Springfield could cause problems during the morning commute.

West Springfield Police Dispatcher Melanie Debarge told 22News that the intersection of Morgan Road and Piper Road is closed due to the break, which was reported at around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

There’s no word at this time as to when that intersection will re-open to traffic.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latesst information as it becomes available.