Veterans groups make donation to Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Soldiers’ Home in Hoyoke received over $30,000 in donations on Wednesday.

The group “Victory 4 Veterans,” along with the American Legion and Indian Motorcycle presented the check Wednesday afternoon.

The money is a result of the 2017 “Victory 4 Veterans Motrocycle Run” that took place on Armed Forces Day, May 20th.

They are thankful for the generosity of the local community towards the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

“The love, respect and dignity and care that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home shows to our veterans is second to none,” Victory 4 Veterans Board Member Rich Rivet told 22News. “It makes us very proud to be a part of serving our veterans, which is exactly what we do.”

“The finest people in the world are our veterans,” Steve Kelly said. “Now some of these guys and ladies are getting older and need a little bit more and they deserve it.”

Riders attend from every New England state and New York to pay their respect to all veterans.