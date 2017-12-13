Trump shifts to taxes

(NBC News) Republicans have agreed on a final version of their tax reform plan.

GOP leaders say they are days away from biggest tax overhaul in history, but first they have to get the votes, and in the Senate, they can only afford to lose two.

“We are very very close to historic legislative victory the likes of which rarely has this country ever seen,” President Trump said Wednesday.

Passage of the plan could be a well-timed boost for President Trump, who is trying to brush off the personal rebuke of Tuesday’s Alabama Senate vote, but Democrats are using that as fuel to stop the bill.

They’re urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold off on any votes until Doug Jones is seated.

Republicans are calling it a “Christmas present for the middle class,” but critics say it is just a gift for the wealthy, cutting the corporate tax rate and lowering taxes for the richest Americans.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yo20Yh