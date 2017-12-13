Train derails in Taunton, spills 1,800 gallons of fuel

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A cargo train went off its tracks Wednesday morning, spilling more than 1,800 gallons of fuel.

Reports of the derailment near Mazzone Boulevard came in just before 8 a.m.

Because it was a cargo train, the only people aboard were crew members, and no injuries were reported.

Taunton fire officials said only the front engine car came off the tracks, causing the fuel to leak from the engine and onto the ground. The remaining cars all stayed on the tracks.

The Taunton Fire Department, Department of Environmental Protection, and Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene, and crews are working to contain the fuel spill.

Fire officials said the track is not part of the MBTA line and will be shut down until the issue is resolved.

The cause of the derailment is not known at this time.