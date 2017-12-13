Springfield to Hartford rail service discussion held to answer questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Trains in the Valley” group discussed the new Springfield to Hartford rail service.

The service is set to expand in May of 2018, doubling the number of daily trips between Springfield and Hartford.

John Bernick, Assistant Rail Administrator of Connecticut D.O.T., answered questions at Wednesday’s event.

He said expanding the rail service between Connecticut and Springfield could be an important step towards connecting to Vermont, Worcester and beyond.

“All of that converges on Springfield, and so if you don’t have the Springfield to New Haven piece, that link is broken. So it really is a critical first step in what we hope to be growth of rail regionally,” said Bernick.

Bernick said the service will also make it easier for Springfield air travelers to access Bradley International Airport.