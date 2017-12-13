Shoplifting suspect arrested after chase through Chicopee Walmart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a shoplifting suspect who allegedly led an officer on a chase through the aisles of Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News an officer was called to the Memorial Drive store around 4:00 p.m. after a loss prevention officer called them to report a man hiding a hatchet and other merchandise in his coat. The items were allegedly falling out of his jacket as he walked around the store.

When the officer went to confront the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Aaron Collette, he allegedly began running through the store, throwing items out from his coat, and nearly knocking over customers.

Once the officer got to Collette, Wilk said he continued to thrash around and knock glass flames off a shelf. The officer repeatedly asked Collette to take his hands out of his pockets, as he was unsure if he still had a hatchet hidden inside his coat. Collette allegedly refused but was eventually handcuffed with the help of another officer and customer.

Wilk told 22News all items were recovered at the store and were valued over $300. Collette was released on $100 bail after being booked at the police station on charges of shoplifting over $100 by concealment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.