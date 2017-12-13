Second night celebrating Hanukkah in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Learning Institute and the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy hosted their second Hanukkah celebration Wednesday night.

This is one of many events to kick off the Jewish holiday.

This celebration featured a menorah lighting, a catered dinner, and a “Magic Beyond Imagination” performance presented by Robert McEntee.

Rabbi Noach Kosofsky told 22News what Hanukkah represents, “Each night we add a candle, so its a symbolism of growing and adding. It’s also a symbolism of light. Bringing light into a dark world.”

These Hanukkah celebration will continue with a Menorah lighting on Longmeadow Town Green Thursday night.