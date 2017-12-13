Rep. Ashe disputes mailer claiming he supports statewide sanctuary for illegal immigrants

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A piece of mail circulating in Longmeadow is the subject of scrutiny. It was sent by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. They call themselves a non-partisan non-profit who holds lawmakers accountable.

The mailer depicts a state road sign saying “Longmeadow Welcomes Illegal Immigrants.” It calls out State Rep. Brian Ashe for co-sponsoring a bill that the group claims would make Massachusetts a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.

“It’s disgusting that a group like Mass Fiscal Alliance puts out this propaganda,” said Rep. Ashe of the 2nd Hampden District.

Ashe told 22News the bill would ban local and state police from being forced to round-up immigrants and would stop inmates from being sent to build a border wall.

“I have no idea what he is talking about with inmates and building a wall. I think that is probably a big distraction. At the end of the day he is a co-sponsor of a bill that would make the entire state of Massachusetts a sanctuary state,” explained Paul Craney, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said the bill takes local control away from cities and towns. Rep. Ashe said he supports local control.

“I think that is something the voters can decide. I think local communities can make those decisions on their own,” said Rep. Ashe.

22News read the bill. It’s called the “Safe Communities Act”. It does prohibit the moving of prisoners to Homeland Security custody, but it also broadly bans government agencies from sharing information and resources with federal immigration authorities. Ultimately, it depends on your definition of sanctuary.

That same mailer was sent to about 30 other communities across the state, calling out other lawmakers for their support.