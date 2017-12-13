Rebates available for replacing old refrigerators

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your electric bill is on the high side and your appliances are 10 to 15 years old, you may want to think about getting new energy efficient ones. Not only will it save you money on your energy bill, but you may also be able to get a rebate.

“This is an excellent time to take advantage of rebates,” Brian Zippin of Contractors Home Appliances explained. “There will be price increases by the manufacturers by the end of the year, so it’s a good time to get you orders in now. There are some rebate programs with the more appliances you buy, the more money you can get in a rebate from the manufacturers.”

Right now, MassSave is offering no-cost removal and a $50 rebate for recycling old refrigerators and freezers. A newer energy efficient refrigerator could end up saving you about $10 to $15 a month on your electric bill.

For more information on the MassSave refrigerator recycling program you can visit the MassSave website.