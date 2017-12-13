Protecting yourself from the cold and wind

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday it wasn’t just the cold it was also the wind. We use the wind chill to describe the combined effect of cold and wind on your body.

When your skin is exposed heat is carried away from you body by the wind, lowering your skin temperature and eventually your internal body temperature.

The colder the temperature and stronger the wind, the faster frostbite can occur. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes when the wind chill drops to 15 degrees below zero. So when it gets cold it’s important to take precautions.

“Scarf, gloves, earmuffs like you have but just staying bundled up. Rather be prepared than get stuck out in the cold weather,” said Yves Constant of Springfield.

While there are quite a few people that aren’t big fans of the cold there are others who embrace it.

“I don’t mind it at all. I love to ski I love to be outside in the winter so I’m probably one of the rare people you’ll stop and say it’s not so bad . I’m not even wearing a hat or gloves and I’m okay,” said Michael Hussey of Worcester.

But if you do have to spend time out in the cold be sure to wear a hat and gloves or mittens. Dress in layers and bring your pets indoors.

Despite what you might think, wind chill only affects people and animals, it does not affect inanimate objects like your car or your house.