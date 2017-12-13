Project manager to discuss new Springfield, Hartford rail line

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The project manager for the Hartford Line is scheduled to talk about the launch of an added rail service in Springfield on Wednesday.

The added rail service will connect New Haven, Hartford and Springfield and is set to launch in May of next year. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the Springfield Public Library in the Community Room.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says that fast and convenient service will provide residents along the Knowledge Corridor with more accessible jobs, and provide employers with a more mobile workforce.

The rail will increase the rate of train trips it currently makes, from six round trips per day to 17 round trips per day between New Haven and Hartford.

There will also be 12 round trips per day between Hartford and Springfield.

The department also hopes the service will attract people seeking livable and walk-able communities close to transit.