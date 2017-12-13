Preventing ice dams on your roof

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With recent wet and freezing weather, this is the perfect conditions for ice dams to form on your roof.

When roofs warms up it can cause snow to melt and flow down to colder eaves and re-freeze which create these dams. Water can accumulate behind these damns and leak through your roof, causing serious damage to your walls, insulation and ceilings in your home.

To prevent ice dams from forming you need to make sure your attic is properly insulated. This will help keep your roof cool to prevent the dams from forming. Also, seal areas where heat can escape into the attic.

Likely spots to let heat escape include ceiling fans, plumbing vents, and chimneys.